Cachar Bihu performers upbeat for Guinness World record

Silchar, April 7: Performers from Cachar district are upbeat with enthusiasm and optimism ahead of the mega Bihu celebrations in Guwahati to seal the Guiness Book of World Record for the largest Bihu dance at a single event.

The team from Cachar includes Samiksha Medhi, Swarthaprotim Kataki, Priya Das, Violina Deka KAshyap Hrituparno Medhi, Nagen Dutta, Dhurbajyoti Barua and other members of the Bihu contingent

On Thursday, team staged a performance before the officials of the Cachar district administration and Police at the office premises of the Cachar Deputy Commissioner.

“We are thrilled to have been selected for the massive World record occasion putting forth our Bihu before the global fraternity. Even though we had jittery feelings, we are looking forward to the opportunity ahead of us,” the participants told The Assam Tribune after the district level performance. Interestingly, Swarthaprotim Kataki, a student of Class- X who was with the dhol during the event looked extremely excited to be part of the historic mega celebration as he said, “ I am anxiously waiting to be at the venue and perform.”

Kusum Kalita, the team leader for the event informed that the contingent includes 14 female and six male participants along with four trainers who will set forth on April 10 from Silchar for the mega event at the state capital.

On the other hand, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the contingent and said, “All of us are waiting for the world record in which team Cachar will also play an important part.”

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta also shared his views saying, “The steps taken by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sir for the Guinness World record is a historic move much like his other initiatives for the overall development of the state. We convey our wishes to the participants for the mega event.”