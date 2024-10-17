Cachar administration steps up preparation, security measures for upcoming by-poll

Silchar, Oct 17: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the by-polls in state’s five assembly constituencies including Dholai in Cachar, the district administration and police have intensified preparations to conduct free and fair elections.

In view of the upcoming by-poll in the constituency on November 13, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta, ADC-cum-Returning officer for the bye-election, Dhruvajyoti Hazarika and District Election Officer Masi Topno interacted with the press on the preparatory measures for the bye-election on Wednesday.

SP Mahatta, while responding to questions on the security issues, said that all steps would be taken to ensure that the bye-election at Dholai is conducted in a hassle-free manner and urged the people to participate and cast their votes spiritedly.

He also informed that talks are being held with his counterparts in Kolasib and Aizawl districts of Mizoram so that the bye-poll in Dholai, which is close to the Assam-Mizoram interstate border, is held peacefully.

A joint control room would be set up with officials from the administration and police to resolve queries and circulate information related to the poll, as and when required, the SP added. Additional SP (headquarter) Subrata Sen also attended the meeting.

District Commissioner Yadav said that since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is now enforced, the parties must take prior permission from the authorities for their campaigning.

As per the data presented by Election Officer Topno, as many as 1,97,642 voters of the constituency will cast their votes to elect the legislator on November 13. The counting of votes will be held at the ISBT on November 23.

Topno further informed that out of the total voters, 99,756 are male voters while 97,885 are female. In the transgender category, there is one voter enlisted. Meanwhile, 726 voters are above 85 years of age, while there are 1,048 service electors in the constituency, the official mentioned.

The District Election Officer further informed that polling will be held across 208 polling stations spread in four zones of the constituency. The gazette notification for the bye-election will be issued on October 18 with which the filing of nominations will also start.

The candidates can submit their nominations at the old conference hall of the Cachar District Commissioner’s Office. The last date of filing nominations by the candidates is October 25 and the nominations filed will be scrutinised on October 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 30.

Moreover, for complaints or irregularities found before, after or even during the election, people can register their issues at the C-VIGIL App which ensures action within 100 minutes or dial the toll-free number 1950, Topno said.

District Commissioner Yadav also urged the people of the constituency to cast their votes and ensured that the election are conducted in a spirited and fair manner.