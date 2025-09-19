Cachar administration reclaims 17 bighas of temple land in Katigorah eviction drive

Silchar, Sept 19: The Cachar district administration on Thursday reclaimed 17 bighas of Debottar (temple-owned) land at Mahadevpur Part III under Katigorah constituency, demolishing permanent structures and clearing out years of encroachment.

The eviction drive, led by Katigorah Circle Officer Dr Robert Tolor, was carried out under high security. Bulldozers were deployed to demolish concrete houses and clear bamboo groves and trees that occupied the land for years.

After the eviction, the reclaimed land was marked with red flags to re-establish its boundaries.

Officials said the encroached land had been under unlawful occupation of four families for decades. However, the occupants fled before the eviction, leaving behind their homes.

“The occupants fled ahead of the eviction, abandoning their homes. The land will now be transferred to the temple after the demolition of the concrete structures,” said Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav.

He further hinted that similar eviction drives could soon be undertaken in forest areas within the district, while assuring that the administration would ensure peace and stability during such operations.

The issue gained traction after locals raised complaints with North Karimganj MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, who pressed for action.

An inquiry by the Circle Officer confirmed the encroachment, prompting Thursday’s crackdown.

