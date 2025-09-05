Cachar admin pushes for timely execution of Bharat Mala Projects in Barak Valley

The Cachar district administration has stepped up efforts to resolve land-related hurdles and fast-track key infrastructure works under the Bharat Mala Project in the Barak Valley.

At a review meeting held on Thursday evening, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, officials discussed land acquisition and relocation issues to ensure smooth progress of multiple project packages, an official release stated.

Key focus areas included the Silchar–Badarpur–Churaibari Package-1, which involves clearance of land at Srikona, addressing disputes within the Defence Estate at Tarapur, and relocating several government and private institutions to facilitate the project.

The meeting also reviewed progress of the Panchgram and Badarpur bypass projects under Package-2 and Package-3, where an additional 3G report is being prepared to accelerate the process. Specific challenges at Karaikandi linked to the Badarpur bypass were deliberated to remove bottlenecks and keep the project on track.

Yadav said the district administration was committed to provide all necessary support for the timely completion of these nationally significant projects.

He said the district has adopted a proactive approach in addressing ground-level issues, fostering inter-departmental coordination, and pushing forward with an infrastructure vision that promises to enhance connectivity and strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the Barak Valley.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the district administration, representatives from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), and other key stakeholders.









PTI