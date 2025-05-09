Cachar admin imposes restrictions around vote counting centres ahead of Panchayat election results

Silchar, May 9: In anticipation of heightened public activity during the counting of votes for the Panchayat Election 2025, the District Magistrate of Cachar, Mridul Yadav, IAS, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The move is aimed at ensuring a smooth and disturbance-free vote counting process, which is scheduled to begin from May 11.

The order, which has come into immediate effect, restricts public assembly and vehicular movement within a 100-meter radius of the designated counting centres at ISTT/ISBT, Ramnagar in Silchar. Recognizing the potential for large gatherings, traffic disruptions, and emotional flare-ups during the declaration of results, the administration has taken a preventive stance.

In an official statement, the District Magistrate noted concerns over traffic congestion from indiscriminate parking and the possibility of law-and-order issues arising from celebrations and political rivalry. To manage this, access to the restricted zones will be limited strictly to individuals holding valid Identity Cards issued by the Pass Cell for the counting day.

Additionally, the order bans the presence of unauthorised vehicles, temporary vendors, and the carrying of sticks, sharp objects, or any items that could be construed as weapons. The use of firecrackers or any celebratory activity causing noise has also been explicitly prohibited to preserve public peace.

The directive exempts government officials and security personnel on election duty. Moreover, permanent business establishments operating within the restricted area will not be affected by the order.

Issuing the order ex-parte due to the urgency of the situation, the administration has left room for aggrieved parties to appeal with valid justification. Violators will face penal action under Section 223 of the BNSS.

The district administration has urged all citizens to cooperate and observe the guidelines to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process and ensure a peaceful counting day.