Cachar: 47-yr-old arrested for raping minor on multiple occasions

Silchar, Nov 21: The Cachar Police arrested a 47-year-old man on charges of allegedly committing multiple instances of sexual assault against a minor.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, while speaking to The Assam Tribune, informed that based on an FIR filed by the minor victim’s family in Katigorah police station, the person was searched upon and arrested.

The minor victim is undergoing a medical examination. Meanwhile, locals of the area in Katigorah demanded strict punishment for the accused.