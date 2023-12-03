Cachar: 3 persons abducted from stone quarry

Silchar, Dec 3: An alarming incident occurred at a stone quarry in Assam's Cachar district, involving the alleged abduction of a minimum of three individuals.

According to sources, the incident took place at a stone quarry located along the Cachar-Dima Hasao inter-district border.



After receiving information about the incident, Cachar SP Numal Mahatta and Additional SP (headquarter) Subroto Sen reached the quarry site and initiated an investigation.



When asked whether this could be a militant activity, the SP told The Assam Tribune, “Three persons are found missing and we are investigating the matter with priority.”

