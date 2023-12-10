Cachar: 2 suspected Burmese supari smuggler held

Silchar, Dec 10: In a sensational development, Assam Police apprehended two persons from the Gumrah area of Katigorah under Assam’s Cachar district who are allegedly involved in the illegal trade of Burmese betelnuts through the district.

The suspected smugglers have been identified as Jabir Hussain and Jasim Uddin.

While top police officials in Cachar district have yet to respond to the issue, credible sources informed that during the investigation, one of the accused tried to escape from police custody, and police resorted to controlled firing, in which the accused sustained injury.

Sources also informed that the injured person is undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

This is a developing story.