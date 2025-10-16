Cabinet to table Satra Commission Bill; panel empowered to probe encroachment

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to introduce a Bill in the next Assembly session to set up a Satra Commission, in line with the recommendations of the Biplab Sarma Committee under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

“The Commission will be formed to preserve and promote the state’s rich Satra heritage. It will include a retired High Court judge, a retired government official of secretary rank, and two Satradhikars,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the Cabinet meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan.

The proposed Satra Commission will have the authority to initiate independent inquiries and issue directives to the state government and the respective District Commissioners (DCs) on cases of encroachment.

“The DC may appeal on any land-related matter concerning the Satras, but if the official fails to act, the Commission can step in. People can also appeal directly to the aayog on land-related disputes,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma added that the Commission will maintain a dedicated fund for the upkeep and conservation of heritage Satras.

The Cabinet also held a detailed discussion on the proposed 12.7-lakh-metric-tonne ammonia plant to be jointly set up by Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) and Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL).

“The project involves an investment of Rs 10,601 crore, of which the Assam government will contribute Rs 4,000 crore,” Sarma said, adding that the plant will generate employment for 460 permanent staff and around 1,500 other workers.

“The foundation stone of the proposed project is expected to be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December,” he said, adding that the government has already allocated funds to the Udyog Bibhag for its execution.

In another major announcement, the state government approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners.

“You know that the Centre recently announced a 3% DA hike for its employees. With this, central employees receive 58% DA. Until now, state government employees were getting 55%. We are now increasing it to 58%,” Sarma said.

The Cabinet also reviewed the implementation of the Nijut Moina Asoni, under which the government has sanctioned Rs 125 crore to the Higher Education Department.