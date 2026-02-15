Cabinet Minister reviews arrangements ahead of Amit Shah’s Cachar visit on Feb 21

Silchar, Feb 15: In the run-up to the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Nathanpur along the India–Bangladesh international border in Cachar, Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai conducted an on-site inspection to review preparations for the upcoming Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP).

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to attend the programme at the Nathanpur Border Outpost (BoP) on February 21.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aims to strengthen infrastructure and improve the socio-economic conditions of villages situated along India’s international borders.

During his visit, Rai was accompanied by Cachar Deputy Commissioner Ayush Garg, Senior Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das, and other senior district officials.

The team assessed logistical arrangements and infrastructural facilities in view of the high-profile event.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Rai said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the border village of Nathanpur on February 21 to participate in the Vibrant Villages Programme. Along with the Cachar DC, SSP, senior officials and party representatives, I reviewed the ground preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme. I also held discussions with Border Security Force officials stationed at Nathanpur.”

Launched on February 15, 2023, the VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at the holistic development of border villages.

Covering more than 600 villages across the country, the programme focuses on improving connectivity, strengthening infrastructure such as roads and telecommunications, promoting tourism, enhancing livelihood opportunities, and curbing outmigration from border areas to reinforce national security.

The forthcoming visit of the Union Home Minister is expected to draw significant administrative attention, underscoring the Centre’s continued emphasis on border development and strategic consolidation.