Cabinet clears Rs 115 Cr for road projects; approves land, police & revenue reforms

Guwahati, Dec 28: The State Cabinet yesterday approved allocation of Rs 115 crore for widening and construction of roads in Karbi Anglong, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The Cabinet also put its seal of approval on the decision to amend the Assam Police Manual to make both armed and unarmed branch personnel eligible to sit in the exam for the post of assistant sub inspector.

Two amendments to the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886 were approved by the State Cabinet. The amendments will enable digital hearings, electronic submissions, and technology-driven service delivery, reducing pendency and enhancing transparency while providing legal sanctity to electronic proceedings.

The move aligns Assam with the National Incentive Framework, enabling the State to avail incentives of up to Rs 150 crore.

The meeting also decided to allot over 31 bighas land for Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam at Sonapur.

Further, it has also decided to approve regularization of service under State government of eight employees of Mumbai Assam Bhawan.

The Cabinet also approved allotment of land pattas to around 900 families of Kamrup (Metro) under Basundhara.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the temporary upgrade of the post of Liaison Officer, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, to Senior Liaison Officer.