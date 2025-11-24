Cabinet clears 27 Bills for Nov 25 tabling with education reforms, new universities

Guwahati, Nov 24: The Assam Cabinet on Sunday approved 27 Bills to be placed before the Assembly, including key reforms in private education, major relief for teachers in remote areas, and the establishment of a philanthropic university by the Azim Premji Foundation.

Addressing the press after the meeting on Sunday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Cabinet had cleared several education-focused decisions, including the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The amendment aims to strengthen oversight of fees charged by private schools and colleges, including those run by minority communities under Article 30(1), by ensuring transparent registration, fee fixation and periodic renewal.

The measure, he said, is designed to promote equity and affordability, ensuring that all private institutions operate within a fair, regulated framework that protects the interests of students and parents.

Salary relief for non-teaching staff

The Cabinet also approved the Assam Education (Provincialisation of Services of Non-Teaching Staff of Venture Educational Institutions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, proposing a 6% annual enhancement in the fixed monthly salaries of provincialised non-teaching staff in venture educational institutions.

The move comes just three days after the All-Assam Non-Teaching Employees’ Association urged the government to upgrade non-teaching workers in venture institutions to full-fledged government employee status.

The proposed amendment is expected to benefit 3,093 non-teaching employees across the state.

Transfer relaxation for teachers in border areas

In another significant decision, the State Cabinet approved the Assam Elementary and Secondary Schools Teachers’ (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, offering long-awaited relief to teachers posted in remote border regions.

Under the new provisions of Section 7(a) of the 2020 Act, female teachers who have completed 5 years of continuous service in border districts adjoining Bangladesh, such as Dhubri, South Salmara and riverine areas, will now be eligible to apply for a transfer. The male teachers too will be able to apply after completing 7 years of service in these areas.

The decision is expected to ease hardships faced by teachers serving in some of the state’s most challenging locations.

Two universities cleared, including Azim Premji University

The Cabinet also gave the green signal to two private universities -NERIM University, Assam, under The Assam Private University Act, 2007 and Azim Premji University, Assam, under the Azim Premji University Bill, 2025

With Cabinet approval, the draft Azim Premji University Bill, 2025 will now be tabled in the Assembly, said Sarma.

Land allotted for Kendriya Vidyalaya campus

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the allotment of 8 acres of land, on a 99-year lease free of cost, to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for building a permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jagiroad, in Morigaon district.