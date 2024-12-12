Cabinet assigns General Administration Dept to streamline Aadhaar card issuance

Guwahati, Dec 12: The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided that the General Administration Department (GAD) will act as the nodal department for issuing Aadhaar cards. Further, an officer of the rank of Additional District Commissioner would examine the entire process of issuing Aadhaar cards and the field verification would be done by the respective Circle Officers. The move has been initiated to streamline the issuance of Aadhaar cards. The SOP to this effect has already been issued.

A decision to resume the payment of land revenue in cash in addition to the digital mode of payment was also taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Cabinet also approved the process of granting land pattas to namghars, and other socio-cultural institutions besides schools and clubs under Mission Basundhara have also been streamlined and henceforth no audit certificates and late renewal fine would be levied for getting registered under the Societies Registration Act.

The Chief Minister also said that Assam Police is working in close coordination with the BSF to ensure that no infiltration takes place from Bangladesh in view of the situation in the neighbouring country.

Earlier on September 7 the Chief Minister stated that the move comes in view of a troubling trend in certain districts, where the number of Aadhaar cardholders has surpassed the population.

To curb this alleged illegal procurement, the state government has decided to tighten the verification process before issuing Aadhaar cards.

Chief Minister Sarma further revealed that the Centre has now placed the responsibility on the state government, and Aadhaar cards will only be issued after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the respective District Commissioners (DCs).

By-

Staff Reporter