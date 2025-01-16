Cabinet approves Rs 292 Cr for Morigaon’s roads, stadiums & industrial growth

Guwahati, Jan 16: In a move aimed at transforming Morigaon district, the Assam cabinet, in its first outstation meeting of the year, approved projects worth Rs. 292 crore on Thursday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced several key infrastructural and developmental initiatives that will significantly impact the district.

A major highlight is the government’s plan to set up an industrial plant spanning 1,000 bighas in the district.

"If the people of Morigaon allow us, we are thinking of setting up an industrial plant in the region," said the Chief Minister.

Apart from that, the government allocated Rs. 70 crore for the construction of a road connecting Balimukh to Sidubhi via Bhuragaon, aimed at improving connectivity.

An additional Rs. 55 crore has been earmarked for the development of a new drainage system in Morigaon town.

In line with its commitment to improving local infrastructure, the cabinet also approved Rs. 15 crore for the construction of a new circuit house in Morigaon.

Other grants include Rs. 5 crore each for a new stage in Junbeel Mela, completion of the pavilion and additional facilities at Khirod Barua Stadium, and the establishment of a memorial for Ilaram Das Baap in Jaluguti.

In a significant cultural development, Rs. 20 crore have been sanctioned for the construction of an auditorium named after Ilaram Das Baap, which will provide the district with a much-needed space for meetings and events.

"Morigaon lacks a venue for large gatherings, and we aim to build an auditorium similar to Sankaradeva Kalakshetra," Sarma explained.

Further approvals include Rs. 1 crore each for the construction of guest houses in Mikirbheta and Tiwa Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, as well as Rs. 3 crore for Kapahera Stadium.

The government is also focusing on the education sector, with Rs. 8 crore allocated for the development of nine schools in the district that have been in existence for over a century.

Additionally, Rs. 5 crore will be provided for the improvement of eight prominent colleges in the region.

Sarma also confirmed that the next outstation cabinet meeting will be held in Nagaon.