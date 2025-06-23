Cabinet approves reserve forest tag for Urpad, Hasila Beels in Goalpara

Guwahati, June 23: The State Cabinet on Sunday approved the proposal to notify the Urpad Beel area (1,256 Ha) as a Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF) under Section 5 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, in Goalpara district. This ecologically sensitive and biodiversity-rich wetland will be protected and conserved to strengthen conservation efforts in Goalpara.

The cabinet has also approved the proposal to notify the Hasila Beel area (245 Ha) as a Proposed Reserve Forest (PRF). A month will be given to the public to register their claims and objections, etc.

Furthermore, a scheme ‘Shraddhanjali’ has been also approved by the cabinet to facilitate easy, lawful and coordinated transportation of bodies of persons who die outside the State while working or studying.

The policy will apply primarily to youth engaged in low-paying jobs outside the State, along with those who have died in special circumstances, such as murder and accidents. The scheme will not include cases of death during medical treatments outside the State.

Assam Police Special Branch will be the Nodal Agency to implement the scheme and a DIG level officer will be the nodal officer to ensure that bodies of residents of Assam are brought back with respect. Family members can pass the information through local administration, police, or by dialling 112.

The State Cabinet also approved the creation of the Rabha Development Council for the welfare of Rabha people residing outside the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area.

The State Cabinet also approved a proposal to fill up to 50 per cent of Supervisor posts from among serving eligible Anganwadi Workers with at least 10 years of experience and a graduation degree in Arts, Science, Commerce, or allied disciplines.

The remaining posts will be filled up through direct recruitment, which is now being done through the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III Posts.

The State Cabinet has approved the declaration of the transgender community as “Socially and Educationally Backward Classes” in Assam, in line with the spirit of the direction of the Supreme Court. While providing Transgender Identity Cards, the District Commissioners will ensure that the applicants produce proof of being original inhabitants of Assam.

The State Cabinet also approved the enhancement of additional honorarium for Cook-cum-Helpers engaged under the PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) scheme in Assam from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,000 per month, effective October 2025, for 10 months annually. Cook-cum-Helper will now get Rs 2,000 per month.

The State Cabinet also approved the extension of the “Apon Ghar” and “Apon Bahan” schemes to regular employees and those Contractual employees, engaged up to the age of 60 years, in National Health Mission, Samagra Shiksha Axom and three power utilities.

The State Cabinet also approved the allotment of a self-identified site to Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited for the development of a 900 MW off-stream Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in the West Karbi Anglong district. The group will invest around Rs. 5400 crore.

The State Cabinet also approved the establishment of Rs 3000 crore SEBI-registered Assam Industrial and Green Growth Fund - an Alternate Investment Fund for Assam - with Anchor Investment of Rs. 500 crore in a phased manner to mobilise long-term capital for renewable energy, green infrastructure, priority start ups, agro-tech, tourism, MSMEs and other priority sectors.





By

Staff Reporter