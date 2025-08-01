Cabinet approves land for 1,742 indigenous families in Dhemaji

Guwahati, Aug 1: The State Cabinet on Thursday approved the settlement of land in favour of 1,742 indigenous landless families residing within 1-5 km of the periphery of Dhemaji municipal town.

The periphery of Dhemaji municipal town will be reduced from 5 km to 1 km, keeping in view the large tribal population inhabiting the villages with their hereditary land, and who were left out primarily due to the limited duration available for submission of applications in Mission Basundhara 2.0.

After the reduction of the peripheral area of Dhemaji municipal town, the level of approval, quantum of land and rate of premium within 1 km to 5 km will be considered as that of rural area.

For indigenous families who had applied earlier, a one-time relief would be provided by way of reduction of the periphery of Dhemaji municipal town and they can submit their applications to the district commissioner by October 31, 2025.

The Cabinet also approved the inclusion of Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia, Gorkha, Tea garden and Adivasi communities in the list of protected classes of persons in the Tirap Tribal Belt – those who have been occupying the land prior to 2011, by exercising power conferred by sub-section (2) of section 160 of Assam Land and Revenue Regulation.





By

Staff Reporter