CAA: Ripun Bora defends democratic right to protest, Assam DGP responds

Guwahati, March 13: In the wake of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, political unrest is escalating in Assam, with parties and organisations expressing concerns about its impact on the country’s secular fabric. As tension mounts, the Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh, issues a stern warning of strict measures against protesters.

Organisations and political parties have vowed to intensify their protests against the contentious Act. This has prompted increased police presence, with heightened security measures, additional personnel deployed, and check posts established on major thoroughfares across the state.

The police have served notices to ensure the protection of public property and citizens’ lives during protests. Several individuals were detained in connection with the demonstrations.

Ripun Bora, President of Trinamool Congress, Assam, in a social media post directed to DGP Singh, asserted the democratic right to protest, stating, "Protest is our democratic right. We won't bow down to the dictatorship of the BJP Government." Bora accused the government of attempting to curtail democratic rights through warning notices.

In response, DGP GP Singh shared images from the 2019 protests, emphasising that the police's aim is to prevent a repeat of the violence witnessed in December 2019. Singh clarified, "Efforts of @assampolice are to prepare based on the 2019 experience and prevent loss of life and property due to vandalism when the assembled crowd goes out of control."