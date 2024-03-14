‘CAA completely insignificant in Assam,’ says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Mar 14: Amid protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Thursday that there will be the “least number of applications” for Indian citizenship in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said, “CAA is completely insignificant in Assam. The state will have the least number of applications on the portal.”

Explaining the act, the chief minister said, “The cut-off date for application of citizenship is December 31, 2014, and in Assam, with the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), people who applied for it and did not find their names in that list will only apply for CAA.”

It may be mentioned that after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the CAA rules on March 11, 2024, opposition parties and student bodies staged protests against the act.

The following day, CM Sarma said that he will be the first to resign if one person, who has not applied for the National Register of Citizens (NRC), gets citizenship.

''I am a son of Assam and if a single person who has not applied for NRC gets citizenship, I will be the first to resign'', the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme at Sivasagar.