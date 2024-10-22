By-polls an occasion to save Constitution: Dholai Congress nominee Dhurbajyoti

Silchar, Oct 22: Congress candidate for the Dholai by-poll seat, Dhurbajyoti Purkayastha has described the November 13 election as an “occasion to save the Constitution,” urging the public to rally behind the Congress party.

While filing his nomination for the seat on Tuesday, Purkayastha expressed his commitment to serving the community, stating that if elected, he would uphold the values instilled in him by his father and dedicate himself to the welfare of the people.

“My late father, Digendra Chandra Purkayastha, was first elected as an MLA from Dholai in 1972, and his deep connection with the people is something I consider a blessing. If given the chance, I will use my experience to serve the people, who are visibly struggling under the current regime. This election is a fight to protect the Constitution,” he stated.

Targeting the BJP, Purkayastha criticised the Saffron party for “relying on communal politics” to win over voters. “The BJP has relied on communal politics to woo voters, a divisive tactic that people now clearly see through. In contrast, the Congress embraces individuals from all sections of society, focusing on inclusive growth.”

Purkyastha, president of the Assam Anusuchit Jaati Parishad Barak Valley unit and general secretary of the Silchar District Congress Committee, expressed confidence that the party would achieve a decisive victory in the by-polls, predicting a substantial majority.

When asked about the potential challenge from BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das, Purkayastha dismissed any notion of competition, stating, "I do not consider him a challenge at all, as I have the strong support of the people who are eager to see me become their voice in the assembly."

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah, while campaigning for Purkyastha in Dholai on October 22, extended an open invitation to political leaders across party lines who are committed to the development of Barak Valley.

Speaking at a rally on Tuesday, following Purkyastha’s nomination for the upcoming by-elections, Borah highlighted the Congress’s openness to welcoming anyone "who cares for Barak Valley" and is “dedicated to its progress”.

“Congress is ready to welcome anyone from any political party who cares for the development of the state and the welfare of the people of Barak Valley," he said.

He claimed the BJP’s promises of development under its “double-engine government” have failed to deliver.

“They organised events like Namami Barak to address the flood issues in Silchar, but the recent floods have laid bare their empty promises,” Borah said, highlighting the administration's shortcomings.

Borah also stressed that the upcoming by-elections as a critical moment for voters in Barak Valley, particularly in Dholai. “The people are vigilant, and they are prepared to give a fitting response through their votes,” he said, expressing the Congress party’s readiness for the electoral challenge.