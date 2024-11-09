By-poll-bound Samaguri on boil: 7 injured as BJP, Congress workers clash in Salmari

Raha, Nov 9: The pre-poll atmosphere in Samaguri has reached a boiling point, with clashes and accusations flying between BJP and Congress supporters. On Friday night, seven people were injured in a violent altercation between alleged supporters of the two political heavyweights.

Four BJP supporters and three Congress workers were hurt in the violence, which occurred near the BJP campaign office at Salmari, as Congress supporters were returning from a meeting.

The injured, including Congress workers Abdul Hashim, Kamal Uddin, and Alal Uddin, as well as BJP supporters Din Islam, Abu Hanif, Abu Taher, and Abdul Rahman, were quickly transported to Kawoimari Hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the confrontation remains under investigation, but sources told The Assam Tribune that tensions between the two parties flared up, leading to the physical altercation.

BJP MLA Jitu Goswami visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured party members. He accused Congress of being responsible for the clash and demanded action from law enforcement.

“Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain is trying to instigate these fights. How is this helping the election process? Several of our workers have been injured, and one has even died in similar clashes. I warn Hussain—if these tactics continue, we will cover our mouths with black cloths as a sign of protest,” Goswami said.

This latest incident follows a series of violent clashes in the run-up to the by-polls in Samaguri. On November 6, five individuals were detained by Nagaon police for vandalising vehicles during a Congress campaign rally in Puthikhaiti.

Earlier, on November 3, a BJP worker sustained serious injuries in a separate attack in Kachakhaiti. Violence has already claimed the life of a BJP worker on October 15 in another clash allegedly between Congress and BJP supporters.

In view of the rising incidents of pre-poll violence in the constituency, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), had filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging bias from Nagaon police and calling for the transfer of the district’s Superintendent of Police (SP) to ensure a fair election process.

With violence and accusations flying from both Congress and the BJP, Samaguri's by-poll is shaping up to be a heated affair.