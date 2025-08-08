BVFCL’s Namrup-III records highest ever 1.02 lakh MT urea output in four months

Guwahati, Aug 8: In a significant achievement, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) has recorded its highest-ever urea production from the Namrup-III plant during the first four months (April to July) of the financial year 2025-26, producing a total of 1,02,003 metric tonnes of urea.

This milestone marks the highest cumulative four-month production solely from Namrup-III since its commissioning in 1987, reflecting a turnaround in performance after 37 years of operation.

The month of July 2025 also witnessed the highest-ever monthly output by the plant and it reported its lowest-ever energy consumption, a clear indicator of enhanced operational efficiency and process optimization.

“This is a proud moment for all of us at BVFCL. Crossing 1.02 lakh metric tonnes in just four months – exclusively from Namrup-III – is a feat that speaks volumes about the dedication and resilience of our teams,” BVFCL chairman and managing director Mohan Raj Shetty told The Assam Tribune.

“Achieving the lowest-ever energy consumption of 9.57 GCal/MT in July is equally commendable. This milestone not only strengthens our confidence in meeting the annual target but also in leading the transition towards a more efficient and sustainable fertilizer production system,” he said.

On August 1, 2025, BVFCL also recorded its highest single-day production of 1,019 metric tonnes, continuing its run of record-breaking performances.

The company has set a production target of 2,45,000 metric tonnes for the current financial year. In comparison, the total production in the previous year stood at only 1,86,000 metric tonnes, making the current trajectory particularly noteworthy.

As the only PSU manufacturing urea in the Northeast, it plays a pivotal role in supporting the region’s agricultural sector. The urea produced is marketed under the brand name ‘Mukta’ supplying farmers across Assam and the Northeastern states. The company also produces a range of bio-fertilizers, NPK and trades in other fertilizers to support sustainable agriculture in the Northeastern region.

Looking ahead, BVFCL is poised to partner in a major brownfield expansion project – Assam Valley Fertilizer & Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) – a joint venture between BVFCL, other central PSUs, and the Government of Assam.

The upcoming plant, with a proposed capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tonnes, is expected to redefine the fertilizer landscape of the region.



