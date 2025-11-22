BVFCL Namrup faces closure fears as employees allege govt preparing shutdown plan

Dibrugarh, Nov 22: Employees of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd (BVFCL) have raised concerns over the corporation’s fate as a new 12 lakh-MT factory is set to come up on its premises at Namrup in Dibrugarh district.

They have alleged that the government is in the “process of closing down the BVFCL”, citing high-level discussions held this month to push forward an earlier decision to shut down or disinvest several identified central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

“The government is speaking in two voices. On one hand, there are occasional assurances about Namrup-IV, and on the other, they are quietly preparing documents for closure,” alleged Tileswar Bora, president of the Namrup Fertiliser Protection United Forum, on Saturday.

Concerns among employees follow a letter issued by the Department of Fertilisers on November 13 to BVFCL.

The communique reportedly mentions that the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is preparing a note for “in-principle” approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) regarding CPSEs, marked for closure or disinvestment.

BVFCL CMD Mohan Raj Shetty said that “positive results” are expected for the corporation in light of its improved performance.

“It is an old order of 2022. A meeting was convened at the secretary level. We were not invited. Our performance has turned around this year. Quarterly and half-yearly results are positive. It has helped immensely,” he remarked.

BVFCL, recommended on August 12, 2022, is reportedly among those listed for closure or disinvestment.

“The BVFCL third plant is the only urea manufacturing unit in the Northeast, but its condition is deteriorating. We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent intervention. If this continues, the third plant will also face closure soon,” Bora said.

Officials also confirmed that two recruitment processes, one for management trainees and another for over a dozen technical posts, including boiler attendants and technicians, have been “withheld and kept in abeyance until further orders".

“This is the strongest signal yet. Why freeze hiring for critical roles if the plant has a future? They are depriving the company of essential manpower, which may later be used to justify declaring it unviable,” claimed Bora, who also serves as advisor to the Namrup Fertiliser Labour Union.

The recent letter also seeks detailed information regarding the BVFCL’s fertiliser units - Namrup I, II & III- including commissioning dates, production data and other details related to closure or disinvestment. Information on the Namrup IV plant has been sought as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the fourth unit in December.

The new plant is being developed as a separate company, Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Ltd (AVFCCL), a joint venture incorporated in July 2025, comprising the Assam government, Oil India Limited (OIL), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL), and BVFCL.

BVFCL, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, was incorporated on April 5, 2002, after the separation of Namrup units from Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited (HFCL).

The CMD said, “We must maintain momentum to keep our hopes alive. We are performing and will end with positive results.”

