Businessman mistakenly killed in Bajali over land dispute, says elder brother

Bajali, July 2: Sensation gripped Bajali district after a group of six people mistakenly killed a businessman, Ibrahim Ali, instead of his elder brother over a land dispute. The tragic incident took place in the Dhumarpur area of Bajali district.

Ibrahim Ali, the victim, was returning home with his mother, Shahera Khatun, from a nearby warehouse just 100 meters from their residence when the assailants attacked. The attackers also seriously injured Shahera Khatun during the assault.

Meanwhile, Ismile Hussain, the deceased's elder brother, recounted the harrowing incident: "Last night, a group of six people came to kill me. But they mistakenly killed my brother while he was returning home with my mother. They shot and stabbed my brother with a sharp weapon. These are contract killers. We have informed the police about the suspects who may be involved in this case, as we have received many death threats from certain individuals."

The family members further alleged that the killers are involved in drug smuggling and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Bajali police have launched an investigation into the case.