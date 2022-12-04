84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Businessman kidnapped in Silchar, abductors demand ransom

By The Assam Tribune
Businessman kidnapped in Silchar, abductors demand ransom
Silchar, Dec 4: A Silchar based businessman was allegedly kidnapped by a group of armed unidentified people.

As per sources, the abductors threatened the businessman with sharp weapons and kidnapped him from Sonai road in Silchar. The kidnapped businessman has been identified as Salim Uddin Borbhuyan of Badarpurghat in Karimganj.

An FIR has been lodged at Rangirkhari police station in Silchar in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers have demanded ransom for the release of Salim Uddin.

The Assam Tribune


