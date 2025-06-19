Bus-truck collision inside Golaghat's Nambar forest kills one, 15 injured

Dergaon, June 19: One person died on the spot and 15 others were injured in a road accident on the NH 39 inside the Nambar Reserve Forest in Golaghat district, 30 km off Golaghat town, on Wednesday.

According to information, the bus Priyanki Travels (AS03CC2953) carrying passengers from Dimapur to Jorhat collided head on with a truck (AS17C5875) going to Dimapur, leaving the driver of the bus, identified by the police as Nilomoni Hazarika (40), killed on the spot and 15 passengers of the bus receiving serious injuries.

The injured have been shifted to the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital, Golaghat, for treatment. Among the injured, the conditions of a few are stated to be critical.

Due to the area’s weak mobile network, the police and civil administration received the information late, which led to a delay in the rescue. The police personnel from Golaghat and Bogijan police stations rushed to the spot and started the rescue process.

The district administration official present at the scene said that due to the heavy rain and storm at the time of the accident, the rescue efforts were hampered.

The accident was so terrible that the front sides of both vehicles were severely damaged.