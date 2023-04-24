Burmese supari worth above Rs 4 cr seized in Cachar; 10 arrested

Cachar, Apr 24: In a major crackdown against illegal smuggling, the Assam police seized 1800 bags of Burmese supari worth Rs 4.5 crore in Cachar district of Assam on Monday morning.

Police have also arrested 10 people in connection with the seizure of the contraband item. All of the accused persons are the drivers and handymen of the eight trucks that police seized.

Reportedly, the trucks were heading towards Mizoram along with the contraband when police intercepted them.

Currently, the arrested persons are under interrogation to unearth more leads regarding the illegal smuggling.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta told reporters on Monday that the seizure is a part of the sustained effort against the foulplay. Along with 10 persons, eight trucks carrying the consignment were seized. The market value of the seized consignment is Rs 4.50 crore.