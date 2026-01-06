Burhachapori eviction drive continues on Day 2 amid resistance in Sonitpur

Sonitpur, Jan 6: The eviction drive on compensatory afforestation land inside the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) in Assam’s Sonitpur district continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the district administration intensifying operations to clear encroachments.

The second day of the operation targeted encroached areas in Jamuktal, Arimari, Chiali Char, Baghetapu, Galtidubi, Lathimari Char, Kunduli Char, East Duamara and Batli Char under the Tezpur Sadar and Thelamara revenue circles.

Eviction resumed around 10 am amid heavy security deployment, with the administration pressing into service 36 excavators, 60 tractors and around 300 security personnel, officials said.

Authorities said the operation initially faced stiff resistance, with some occupants allegedly chasing security personnel and journalists with machetes and sticks in an attempt to obstruct the drive. Officials said the situation was later brought under control.

Tuesday’s operation concluded around 4 pm, with machinery and security forces stationed at Baghetapu, officials added.

The eviction was carried out under the supervision of District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das and Senior Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha. Revenue officials divided the encroached char areas into three sectors, namely Baghetapu, Arimari and Jamuktal, to streamline the operation.

Some of the evicted families alleged that they were allowed to resettle inside the sanctuary following the earlier eviction drive in 2023, claiming that local officials facilitated the reoccupation in exchange for money. The administration has yet to respond to these allegations.

The eviction drive is scheduled to resume on Wednesday morning, with officials maintaining that the land will be fully cleared and secured to prevent re-encroachment.

The operation began on January 5 as authorities sought to reclaim approximately 6,200 bighas of compensatory afforestation land that had been illegally occupied by around 710 households for dwelling and cultivation.

The Sonitpur district administration, in coordination with the forest department, had served notices nearly a month earlier asking encroachers to vacate.

When most failed to comply, the large-scale eviction was launched to reclaim protected forest land linked to the sanctuary’s ecological preservation.

According to officials, the land had earlier been cleared and earmarked for compensatory afforestation following an eviction drive in 2023, but was allegedly reoccupied within months despite fresh notices issued ahead of the latest operation.

The first day of the eviction involved heavy deployment of personnel and machinery, including about 20 excavators, 100 labourers and 500 police personnel.