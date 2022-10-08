Burglary gang busted in Dhubri, two arrested with stolen items

Dhubri, Oct 8: In an operation conducted by Dhubri Police, two persons have been arrested from Dhubri Railway station area for conducting multiple robberies and a huge quantity of stolen goods and valuables including gold, silver ornaments along with accessories have been recovered from their possession.

Based on an FIR by one Sangeeta Koiree, the team of Dhubri police led by Sub-inspector Safiqul Hussain initiated a search operation at the residence of one Abhijit Koeri at Ward No 9 of Dhubri town and recovered huge quantity of gold chains, diamond rings, gold rings, 7 watches including cash, silver jewelleries, ATM cards, several mobile phones have been recovered. Some of the items also included goods robbed from the house of the complainant along with other items.

During the investigation, one Rajesh Prashad has also been arrested. Police informed that the two suspected thieves have been creating terror in Dhubri town for a long time and there are other gang members who are helping the duo in their operations like identifying the victim's house and for selling the robbed items.