Building a new Assam through connectivity and confidence

Since 2014, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the developmental story of Assam and that of the Northeast Region (NER), has fundamentally changed.

Our region, which historically remained on the periphery of national focus, has since moved to the core of India’s growth vision – as the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ and a new engine of development, a growth multiplier of a new Bharat.

For decades, geography was often cited as an excuse, diversity as a challenge, and distance as a limitation. Yet, the deeper issue was one of political attention and intent.

Aspirations born out of historic movements remained unaddressed for years, while the region’s economic and strategic potential went largely untapped. The change to this inertia – ‘Paribartan’ – began with PM Narendra Modi’s powerful leadership at the national level.

Led by Modi, Assam found strong expression from 2016 onwards with the formation of the BJP-led NDA government, creating the momentum of a true double-engine government.

Assam entered a new development cycle marked by clear intent, clearly focused on execution over announcements, ensuring that flagship Central initiatives delivered visible results on the ground.

The foundations of several landmark projects shaping Assam’s modern trajectory were laid, including AIIMS Guwahati, the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Swahid Smarak, the Numaligarh Bio-Ethanol Plant and the Batadrava Than project. With their gradual commissioning, the BJP-led NDA’s governance model of a vision for growth and a mission to realise it found strong expression.

Budgetary allocation for the Northeast has risen from Rs 2,332 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 5,900 crore in 2024-25 – a 2.5-fold increase.

Externally aided projects worth over Rs 1.35 lakh crore between 2017 and 2023 have strengthened social and physical infrastructure across the region. This sustained investment has corrected historical imbalances and restored confidence among business interests to invest in the State.

Connectivity has been the most powerful catalyst of transformation. Railway investment in the Northeast has increased fivefold, with cumulative allocations exceeding Rs 62,000 crore and projects worth over Rs 77,000 crore underway.

Engineering landmarks such as the Bogibeel rail-cum-road bridge as well as the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu have permanently altered Assam’s logistics landscape, while rail connectivity to State capitals has integrated the region with the national mainstream.

Road infrastructure witnessed a similar push, with over 11,000 km of highways upgraded or built, improving access to markets, healthcare and education. Air connectivity has doubled, supported by the UDAN scheme.

A defining milestone in this journey is the inauguration of the new terminal building at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, by Modi ji.

For decades, Assam’s principal airport functioned with constrained capacity despite Guwahati’s role as the gateway to the Northeast. The new terminal marks a decisive break from that legacy of neglect.

Spread across 1.40 lakh square metres – nearly seven times the earlier terminal – the new facility increases annual passenger handling capacity from 3.4 million to over 13 million, while peak-hour capacity has risen from 800 passengers to nearly 3,900.

Aircraft parking has expanded to include wide-body operations, while security, baggage systems and car parking have been scaled up.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,000 crore, the terminal aligns Guwahati with global standards and reinforces Assam’s position as the region’s principal transport hub.

Inland waterways have emerged as another pillar of Assam’s transformation. The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers, central to the region’s civilisation, are now being integrated into India’s modern logistics network.

The Brahmaputra (NW-2) and the Barak (NW-16) are witnessing assured-depth dredging, modern cargo and tourist terminals at Pandu, Dhubri, Jogighopa and Bogibeel, as well as the development of ship repair and navigational infrastructure.

These have enriched our transportation matrix, resulting in lower costs, improving multimodal connectivity and reconnecting the business interest with global trade.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, industrial growth has followed connectivity. The expansion of Numaligarh Refinery from 3 to 9 MMTPA, with an investment exceeding Rs 22,000 crore, has strengthened Assam’s role as an energy hub. India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery at Numaligarh has empowered thousands of farmers while advancing the green energy transition.

PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Namrup IV fertiliser plant, which aims to fulfil a five-decade-old aspiration of Assam and the Northeast’s farmers and strengthen national fertiliser self-reliance.

The upcoming semiconductor assembly facility at Jagiroad signals Assam’s entry into high-technology manufacturing and global supply chains.

Along the Brahmaputra, riverfront development in Assam is being taken forward through a coordinated national effort for river conservation initiatives, targeted support for the Northeast, and urban renewal missions – reflecting PM Modi’s emphasis on combining infrastructure, ecology and public spaces into the region’s development.

The Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Khetri has introduced Israeli expertise in drip irrigation, protected cultivation and soil-less farming to Assam’s farmers.

Implemented under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project (IIAP), it has strengthened climate-smart agriculture through focused technology transfer and high-value crop promotion.

Healthcare and education have also seen structural change. AIIMS Guwahati – the first in the Northeast – has become a regional healthcare anchor, complemented by new medical colleges and a wider cancer care network.

Investments in skill development and education are strengthening human capital. This healthcare network provides Assam with a unique opportunity to provide people with world-class healthcare, an aspiration of the people finally being realised.

Equally significant is PM Modi’s sensitivity to Assam’s emotional and historical consciousness. Modi ji has been the biggest brand ambassador of Assamese culture, having worn our beloved gamusa long before he became PM.

This shows his unflinching love for the people, their culture and their identity. The martyrs of the Assam Agitation have been formally honoured, their sacrifices institutionalised through Swahid Smarak Kshetra, and their families acknowledged with dignity.

Long-overdue national recognition for icons such as Lachit Barphukan, and the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on Dr Bhupen Hazarika in 2019, have restored cultural pride and corrected historical omissions.

With the historic Charaideo Maidams being recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it brings global acknowledgment to the State’s rich civilisational and cultural legacy.

Today, Assam stands more connected, more confident and more competitive than before. This is Modi ji’s “A” for Assam – Advantage Assam – built on trust, decisive governance, and a long-term vision that integrates infrastructure with identity.

The journey continues with a clear direction: a stronger Assam at the heart of a stronger India. PM Narendra Modi continues to champion the growth story of Assam and the Northeast, realising the hopes and aspirations of the people of the region.

Sarbananda Sonowal