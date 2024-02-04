Build a network of well wishers, says Mahindra Group CFO Amarjyoti Barua

Guwahati, Feb 4: Assam’s Amarjyoti Barua, who has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Mahindra Group, recently thanked all his well-wishers for this journey.

A key figure in India’s leading group, Barua, also suggested the youths to build a network of well-wishers for a successful career.



Barua took some time to thank all his well-wishers. For Barua, whoever he is today, it’s because of the well-wishers who have guided him properly so far.



“I want to thank my well-wishers who have had such an outsized impact on getting me to where I am. Every time I hit a milestone in my career journey, I thank you all for taking the time to guide me on a path that has helped me get to this point here,” said Barua just after his new position in the company was announced.



Now Barua will lead the Mahindra Group’s Finance Organisation as the Group CFO, effective May 17, 2024. He joined the Mahindra Group on May 15, 2023, as executive vice president, Group Strategy. In this role, he led the group strategy office, working closely with the group's overall portfolio of businesses.



As he has been in a senior position, many would come for advice. And what would be that?



“And for those who look to me for career advice, my advice is to build a network of well-wishers. You may feel you know exactly what you want (and that is great), but having well-wishers who have a good understanding of who you are and what you are capable of can help you realise a lot more in life than you thought possible,” said Barua, who hails from Baligaon in Jorhat, Assam.



Amid the congratulatory messages, Barua became nostalgic, as his memory took him 30 years back. Barua recounted the pivotal decision to pursue a degree in economics at one of India's premier colleges based on advice from a well-wisher. Over the years, his focus shifted from the principles of physics to economics and eventually business, guided by the counsel of supportive mentors.



Barua has an MBA from FMS Delhi and did his Bachelor’s in Economics (Hons) from Hindu College, Delhi University.



Prior to joining the Mahindra Group, Barua was with Baker Hughes for over six years. In his last role as Senior Vice President, Oil Field Services & Equipment (OFSE), he led the financial and operational transformation of OFSE, which has a presence in more than 120 countries and has USD 14 billion in revenues. And before that, he was with GE for 18 years, where he lived and worked in eight different countries across multiple industry verticals.



And he attributed his successful journey to his well-wishers. Recalling his decision to join the Mahindra group almost a year ago, he said it was for a well-wisher who suggested him to join the group.



“One thing led to another and there I was at the Mahindra Group. When that same well-wisher asked me to take on the challenge of being the CFO of one of the leading business groups in India, I wasn’t going to say no, even though it was not what I had envisaged when I had joined the group. I did it not because I didn’t know what I wanted in my career. I did it because all throughout my life, my well-wishers have had a profound impact on where I am today,” reckoned Barua.



“I have trusted their reading of me because sometimes people who care about you see things in you that you don’t see.”

