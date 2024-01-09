Budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly to begin from February 5

Guwahati, Jan 9: The budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 5, 2024, as declared by the Secretariat in accordance with directives from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification stating, "The Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has summoned the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 9:30 am on February 5 at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur".

As per reports, the session is scheduled to continue until February 28, 2024.

The session will take place at the Assembly Chamber in Dispur and as customary, the budget will be presented by the Financial Minister of the state government.

The budget session holds notable significance in Assam’s legislative calendar, serving as a pivotal event that unveils the government’s financial plans and priorities for the upcoming year.

During the session, it is anticipated that diverse expenditures and allocations will be addressed, encompassing revenue expenditure, capital outlay, and state-provided loans. For the fiscal year 2023-24, these are budgeted at 1,11,337, 23,822, and 189, respectively, resulting in a cumulative net expenditure of 1,35,348.

The key highlight of this year’s budget session will be the introduction of the Green Budget 2023-24 by the Assam Government, positioning Assam as the first state in North East India and only the second in the country to adopt such an approach. The Green Budget is designed to boost environmental sustainability and implement measures addressing climate change within the state.