Budget Day 2: Ruling, opposition spar over key issues; Speaker adjourns House thrice

Guwahati, Feb. 19: The second day of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly session witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition parties over a range of issues, including embankments, minority affairs, potable water, loans, debt, and overall development.

As tensions rose, Speaker Biswajit Daimary was forced to adjourn proceedings three times, with members demanding immediate discussions by suspending scheduled business.

While the opposition tabled four adjournment motions, the government pressed for a debate on the recently tabled report on the APSC cash-for-jobs scam, further fueling the exchanges in the House.

Here are some key discussions from Day 2 of the Budget session:

Flood control funds

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi called for increasing the height of embankments along Assam’s rivers to mitigate flooding. He urged the government to utilise funds from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the New Development Bank (NDB) for rebuilding embankments.

Responding to Gogoi’s remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika hit back at the Raijor Dal chief, pointing out the contradiction in his stance.

“The same person who constantly criticises the government for pushing the state into debt is now advocating for taking loans from financial institutions,” Hazarika remarked.

Clarifying the loan structure, Hazarika explained that in such cases, the Centre repays 80% of the loan, while the state is responsible for the remaining 20%.

He further informed that under an ADB-funded project worth ₹348 crore for Sivasagar, Phase II of embankment construction has already commenced.

Hazarika also noted that similar projects are underway in other districts, with ADB funding expected to reach ₹1,642 crore in the next financial year.









Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika at the Assembly





Flood-tolerant seeds developed

Responding to a question in the Assembly, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that nearly 90% of seeds used in Assam were locally produced in the 2023-24 financial year.

“Before 2015, 90% of seeds were sourced from outside Assam. By FY 2023-24, that figure had dropped to just 10%. We are hopeful of further increasing local seed production,” Bora said.

He also highlighted the development of flood-tolerant seeds in the state’s agricultural universities, aimed at ensuring self-sufficiency for farmers and eventually supplying other states as well.

Minority matters

Opposition legislators also tried to corner the government over the accusations of neglecting minorities in the state, alleging that while funds are allocated for Minority Boards, they are rarely sanctioned.

Concerns over the eviction of settlers from various areas were also raised in the Assembly.













Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia in the Assembly

In response, ruling party legislators defended the government’s track record, citing initiatives such as model schools in tea gardens, new medical colleges, and enhanced support for sportspersons. They highlighted that welfare schemes like Orunodoi benefit all sections of society.

Meanwhile, the Assam Right to Public Service Amendment Bill is set to be tabled soon. The House was adjourned until 9:30 am on Thursday.