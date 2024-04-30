‘Buddy Voters’ to encourage first-time voters in Kamrup

Guwahati, April 30: In an innovative endeavour aimed at enhancing voter awareness and participation, the Kamrup Election District orchestrated a remarkable initiative known as the 'Buddy Voter' programme in the Nagarbera area on Monday as part of its Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign.

The primary objective was to inspire and facilitate new voters to exercise their voting rights on the slated Election Day, scheduled for May 7.

Conceived by district election officer and Kamrup district commissioner Keerthi Jalli, the Buddy Voter programme sought to sensitise young voters. Under this initiative, young individuals who cast their votes for the first time in the previous Legislative Assembly Election adorned ‘Buddy bands’ on the wrists of first-time voters set to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election on May 7.

The Buddy Band symbolises a commitment from experienced voters to guide and support new voters, said Keerthi Jalli.

The event unfolded at Bimala Prasad Chaliha College, Nagarbera, under Chamaria. The core concept behind this initiative was to utilise the experience of last election's new voters as mentors for this year's first-time voters. They shared their voting experiences and insights into the electoral process. Approximately 200 first-time voters, along with those from the previous assembly election, actively participated in today's programme.

Keerthi Jalli emphasised the significance of leveraging the mentorship bond between seniors and juniors to familiarise new voters with the voting process, thereby ensuring their participation. The Buddy band, featuring 7 knots or beads, serves as a reminder to vote on May 7 and doubles as a stylish accessory.

Mentors pledged to treat new voters as buddies, fostering a friendly relationship, guiding them through the voting process, and accompanying them to the polling station on Election Day. Additional district commissioner Debashish Goswami encouraged young voters to embrace their civic duty and participate enthusiastically in the electoral process.

The students of Bimala Prasad Chaliha College enthusiastically engaged in the programme, expressing their eagerness to cast their votes. Safikul Islam, a student who voted in the last assembly election, emphasised the empowering experience of voting, urging everyone to exercise their franchise. Saiki Rabha, a first-time voter, expressed excitement about the programme, highlighting the support from friends and seniors as a motivating factor.

Trishna Kalita, another first-time voter, cherished the Buddy Band as a memento of her inaugural voting experience. Kamal Chandra Pathak, principal of Bimala Prasad Chaliha College, commended the district commissioner's initiative, noting its potential to foster healthy relationships between seniors and juniors.

The event witnessed the presence of various dignitaries, including Boko circle officer (A) Soma Roy, inspector of schools Tapan Kalita, and district social welfare officer Bhupen Bhattacharyya, among others.