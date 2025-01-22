BTR Peace Accord takes shape as Rs 10-Cr Gorkha Bhawan project kicks off

Chirang, Jan. 22: The foundation stone for the Gorkha Bhawan and Cultural Centre in Chirang district was laid on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards fulfilling the provisions of the BTR Peace Accord of 2020.

Pramod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the initiative while addressing the gathering during the ceremony.

“The Gorkha Bhawan has been created keeping in mind the provisions of the BTR Accord 2020, which aims to safeguard the culture and identity of various communities in the region,” he said.

He added that the construction of the G+2 building, which will feature a conference hall and museum, is expected to be completed within a year.

Highlighting the broader development efforts under his leadership, CEM Boro mentioned other key cultural projects, including the Chilaray Bhawan, Birsa Munda Bhawan, Swami Vivekananda Bhawan, and a cultural complex named after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of all communities in the BTR,” he said.

Madhab Chetry, Member of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLA) and political secretary to Boro, elaborated on the significance of the project.

“Under the BTR Accord, establishing a Gorkha Bhawan-cum-cultural research centre was a key provision. This development reflects the dedication to the Gorkhas and their contributions. It will not only benefit the Gorkhas but also serve as a resource for all communities and organisations,” Chetry said.

The Gorkha Bhawan’s strategic location near the International Highway will enhance its accessibility, according to Chetry.

“The centre’s proximity to key tourist destinations such as Kamakhya Temple, Parshuram Kunda, and even Nepal’s Pashupati Nath Temple, positions it as a vital reception and cultural hub for the region,” he added.

Expressing his satisfaction, Chetry called the project a “big achievement”.

“This is the first Gorkha Bhawan in India, and it symbolises our commitment to the cultural and developmental objectives outlined in the BTR Accord,” he concluded.