BTR govt to establish Bodofa International School of Peace

Guwahati, April 1: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has announced plans to establish the Bodofa International School of Peace. The initiative, aimed at creating a structured space for conflict resolution and harmonious coexistence, was unveiled by BTR Chief Pramod Boro during the first Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Lecture at Cotton University.

The lecture, held in honor of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on his birth anniversary, was organised in collaboration with the Department of Education, Assam. It served as a platform to discuss the Bodoland Model of Peace, with an emphasis on transformation and the vision for a peaceful future.

Highlighting the need for post-conflict resolution strategies, Boro stated, “It is imperative to address post-conflict challenges to prevent future unrest. The leadership must be inclusive, ensuring that all communities in Bodoland coexist in harmony.” He stressed that the school would serve as a hub for research and dialogue on peacebuilding strategies.

In addition to the school, Boro announced that the BTR government would offer ten fellowships at Tezpur University this year for research on Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. Efforts are also underway to operationalise the Upendra Nath Brahma Chair at the university, furthering academic engagement with his legacy and contributions.

Boro underscored the significance of cultural and historical documentation in ensuring an inclusive society. “As part of our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Bodoland’s diverse communities, we are setting up music and cultural museums representing each community,” he added.

Further, the BTR Chief announced that the road in New Delhi named after Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma will be officially opened to the public on May 1. Additionally, the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Memorial Journalists' Guest House in Guwahati will be renovated, with the BTR government committing annual funding for the maintenance of Bodofa’s statue at the Media Trust of Assam campus.

The event also featured Assam’s Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who recalled his association with Bodofa and acknowledged that past political failures contributed to the escalation of the Bodoland movement. He stressed that Bodofa was a firm believer in non-violence and never intended for the movement to turn violent.

The lecture concluded with remarks from Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka and senior journalist Prasanta Rajguru, both of whom highlighted Bodofa’s enduring influence on Assam’s political and social fabric.

The establishment of the Bodofa International School of Peace marks a crucial step in institutionalising peacebuilding efforts and honoring the legacy of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. By fostering research, dialogue, and cultural preservation, the initiative aims to build a future rooted in mutual respect and lasting harmony in the Bodoland region.