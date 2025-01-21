BTR gets new military school; Territorial Army School in Kokrajhar under discussion

Bijni/ Chirang, Jan. 21: A North East Military School was opened in Bijni, Chirang district, on Tuesday. The institution, along with its newly built hostel complex, was unveiled by Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro, who hailed the development as a vital step for the region's progress.

“This military school is a much-needed initiative for the BTR. Many youths here dream of joining the military or paramilitary forces, and this institute will prepare them both physically and mentally during their school years,” he said.

Boro assured the BTC government’s full support, including financial assistance, to ensure the institution’s success.

Boro also disclosed plans for further expansion of military education in the region. “While there was a demand for a Sainik School in Kokrajhar, the Union Defence Ministry has proposed establishing a Territorial Army school here,” Boro said, adding that discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter are underway.

The inauguration also became a platform for Boro to counter criticism from the opposition. With BTC elections slated for 2025, Boro took the opportunity to slam the Opposition.

Responding to allegations by Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Durga Das Boro, who accused him of undermining the rights of BTR residents, Boro rejected the claims.

“During the BPF’s regime, bribes were commonplace for securing jobs. Under our administration, over 1,000 contractual employees were regularised without any corruption. We are focused on development and progress,” he said.

Notably, on Monday, Durga Das Boro from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) stated that Pramod Boro has the potential to sell the BTC off.

"Pramod Boro has filled 26,000 vacancies with candidates from outside the BTR. It seems to me that he’s ready to sell the BTR off," he had said.

Boro also criticised former BTC chief Hagrama Mohillary, questioning his relevance in contemporary politics. “In 17 years, he achieved little. Over the past four years, we’ve transformed the region. His politics has no place in today’s progressive BTR,” Boro remarked.