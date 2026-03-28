BTR development needs BJP-BPF together, says Assam CM as UPPL goes solo

Chirang/Bijni, Mar 28: Making a strong pitch for alliance-driven development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, said progress in the region is possible “only when the BJP and BPF are together”.

“In today’s time, development in BTR will ensue only when BJP and BPF are together. Even if there is any other party in the alliance, it won’t be able to work for the region,” Sarma said, amid the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) opting to contest the elections independently.

Speaking on the sidelines of an election rally at Ulubari in Bijni during his “Vijay Sankalp Yatra” in support of BJP candidate Arup Kumar Dey, the Chief Minister clarified that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the region now comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Referring to the UPPL’s solo contest, he said the party is no longer part of the NDA and is contesting independently. He reiterated that coordination between the BJP and BPF is key to ensuring development and stability in the BTR.

Sarma also targeted the Opposition, projecting that it would be limited to around 20–25 seats in the Assembly.

Addressing women participants at the rally, Sarma highlighted welfare initiatives and announced additional benefits, including issuance of new ration cards and inclusion of 10,000 women under the Orunodoi scheme, each to receive Rs 9,000.

On reports of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi backing AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, the Chief Minister said he had no information on the matter.

Meanwhile, BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary, who was present at the programme, urged voters to deliver a united mandate from the region.

“It is our responsibility to send 15 MLAs collectively from the alliance from BTR to Dispur,” Mohilary said.

Emphasising inclusive development, he added, “Irrespective of Muslim, Bengali, Garo, Rabha or Rajbongshi communities, what BTC needs is development, peace and unity.”

He also accused rival candidates of misleading voters.

As Sarma proceeded towards Tamulpur from Bijni, he said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would campaign in the region in the coming days.

With the UPPL contesting independently and the NDA pitching the BJP-BPF combine as central to development, the BTR is set for a closely watched contest as campaigning enters its final phase.