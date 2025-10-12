BTR-based Santhal outfit renews plea for ST status, land rights, reforms

Chirang, Oct 12: A militant outfit based in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area has renewed its appeal to the Assam government for an early resolution of its charter of demands, which include Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Santhal (Adivasi) community, land rights, and other socio-economic reforms.

In a video message released to the media, the National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA) said it has already surrendered all its weapons to the Chirang district superintendent of police as part of its commitment to a ceasefire agreement with the government.

However, the outfit expressed disappointment over the lack of any official response from the authorities despite repeated communications.

“We have already handed over our arms to the Chirang SP. Our official documents are with the Kajalgaon SP. We want our issues to be resolved soon. The Chief Minister should personally intervene to ensure a peaceful solution,” a member of the NSLA said in the video.

The group further clarified that it is seeking a peaceful resolution and wishes to integrate into mainstream society.

“We are peace-loving people and have no intention to commit any kind of violence. Our only request is for the government to consider our long-pending demands. We want to live like common citizens and contribute to the state’s progress,” the spokesperson added.

According to the NSLA’s formal memorandum submitted to authorities, the organisation, founded in 2005, has around 483 active members. Their detailed charter of demands includes:

Grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) Status to the Santhal (Adivasi) community in Assam.

Introduction of Santhal Medium Education, including the establishment of “Santhal Medium Schools” and a separate directorate.

Land rights and forest rights for Adivasi families residing on forest land.

Construction of memorials for Santhal heroes such as Sido Murmu and Kanhu Murmu.

Formation of a Santhal Development Council to oversee welfare and development activities.

Rehabilitation and resettlement assistance, including financial support and housing for surrendered cadres.

Withdrawal of pending cases against group members and compensation for victims of communal clashes between 1996 and 2014.





The memorandum, dated August 30, 2025, was addressed to the Superintendent of Police, Chirang, and copies were sent to the Chief Minister of Assam, the CEM of the BTR, the DGP of Assam and other senior police officials.

It expressed the group’s readiness to surrender arms formally through an Arms Laying Ceremony in the presence of government representatives.

“We assure our full cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony in society. We humbly seek guidance to follow the path of peace and lawful living,” the memorandum stated, signed by Sanjib Soren (Commander-in-Chief), Mangal Hembrom (Secretary) and Bhaneswar Mandi (Chairman).

The group’s appeal follows a statement by BTC Chief Hagrama Mahilari, who reportedly urged the Assam Chief Minister to facilitate a peaceful transition for the outfit, allowing its members to “move freely” following the alleged deposition of weapons.

Interestingly, police sources had previously claimed in September 2024 that arms were “recovered” from Chirang district. However, the NSLA contends that those weapons were voluntarily deposited as part of its ceasefire proposal, not seized.

The group has also sought government recognition of incidents and victims from past communal conflicts involving the Santhal community and demanded fair compensation and inclusion in developmental programmes.