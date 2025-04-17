BTR appoints special prosecutors to tackle sexual crimes in vulnerable areas

Kokrajhar, April 17: In a major push for justice delivery in cases of sexual violence, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Pramod Boro, on Thursday, announced the appointment of five Special Public Prosecutors in each BTR district.

Boro added that the prosecutors will exclusively handle cases of sexual offences against women and children, including trafficking.

Announcing the decision at a press meet at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar, Boro said the initiative would especially focus on vulnerable zones like tea garden areas, which have seen repeated instances of gender-based crimes.

“These prosecutors will provide round-the-clock support to victims and survivors. We are particularly concerned about the tea garden belts and are committed to extending robust institutional support,” Boro said.

The decision comes days after a harrowing case in Kokrajhar where a minor girl was raped and left with serious injuries in a forested area in March.

The announcement is part of a broader suite of developmental initiatives for the financial year 2025–26 unveiled by the BTR administration.

These include the launch of a Migrant Women Livelihood Support Programme, the establishment of ten skill development centres for persons with disabilities, and the creation of a Community Welfare Department to support cultural and linguistic heritage.

“A Bill to establish the Community Welfare Department will be introduced in the upcoming Budget Session of the BTCLA. It will be supported by community funding to preserve and promote local language, literature, culture, and festivals,” Boro added.

Furthering the region’s socio-cultural vision, Boro also announced the creation of a Bodoland Community Museum in Chirang to showcase the multi-ethnic history of the region.

Additionally, a Bodoland International School of Peace and Happiness will be established at Tamulur to facilitate research and training on peace-building and community engagement.

Taking a political swipe, Boro also targeted Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary, accusing him of misleading the public with “false propaganda” against the ruling UPPL-BJP alliance.

“He hasn’t attended a single BTC assembly session since we assumed power. His dream of returning as BTC Chief will remain unfulfilled—the people have already rejected him,” he said.