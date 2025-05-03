BTC to set up 420 organic training centres, upgrade 11 ITIs

Kokrajhar, May 3: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) took a major step towards comprehensive development as the BTC Executive Council (EC) held a key meeting at Bodoland House in Kailash Colony, New Delhi, on Friday. The meeting was chaired by BTC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro and was aimed at charting a roadmap for inclusive growth across all sectors in the region.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CEM Pramod Boro emphasised that the BTC government is committed to fostering all-round development for every community in the BTR. "Our focus is on inclusive and sustainable progress, ensuring opportunities reach every corner of the region," he said.

One of the major highlights of the meeting was the decision to boost employment through skill development and entrepreneurship. Boro announced that the 11 existing Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in BTC will be upgraded into training-cum-production centres. Additionally, organic training and production centres will be established in all 420 Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs).

Tourism was another focal point of the EC meeting. The BTC government aims to promote eco and adventure tourism by extending homestay and tourist resort facilities in Manas National Park, Raimona National Park, and Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park. Plans are also underway to develop a paragliding centre at Dangdufur Hills, aiming to attract adventure enthusiasts and boost the local economy.

Through the Bodoland Green Mission, the council intends to curb the use of single-use plastics by promoting eco-friendly biodegradable alternatives. Furthermore, the BTC is setting a bold target to transform the region into a completely organic zone within five years, with organic farming training provided at the grassroots level in all VCDCs.

Sports, particularly football, will also receive a major push. “We plan to organise football tournaments from VCDC to block and district levels to encourage youth participation and identify talent,” Boro stated. He also revealed that Kokrajhar’s SAI Centre will host the prestigious 134th Durand Cup, marking the fourth consecutive time the iconic tournament will be held in the region.

The BTC Executive Council’s New Delhi meet underscores its forward-looking vision and strong commitment to sustainable development, employment generation, and youth empowerment in Bodoland.