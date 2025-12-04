BTC to fill 984 primary teacher posts from Jan 22; 901 more vacancies next

Kokrajhar, Dec 4: The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is set to appoint teachers for 984 vacant posts in the lower and upper primary schools soon. Rabiram Narzary, EM in charge of the BTC Education Department, announced this plan after the conclusion of the BTC winter session on Wednesday.

He informed that the Finance Department’s approval has already been secured and a selection committee has been formed to conduct the recruitment process. The appointments are slated to begin on January 22 next year.

Following the initial recruitment for primary levels, the BTC will also advertise 901 posts for graduate and postgraduate teachers. An expert committee will be constituted to ensure a fair and transparent selection process.

On another front, Narzary conveyed the news regarding the regionalization of non-regionalized BTC schools. He said the BTC plans to pass its own law to regionalize these schools, as discussions are going on with the Assam government to exclude the BTC areas from the Assam State Regionalization Act (amended). However, he emphasized the need for adequate funding from the Assam government, cautioning that without it, the BTC’s education system could face severe challenges.









