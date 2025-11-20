BTC to deploy 200 retirees for land checks across circles before issuing pattas

Kokrajhar, Nov 20: The newly formed Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is preparing to conduct a detailed verification of government land across multiple circles, an exercise seen as a crucial precursor to distributing land pattas in the region.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, on Thursday, said the Council will soon begin verification drives in Kokrajhar, Sidli and Gosaigaon circles.

“How much ever government-owned land is there, we have had discussion to verify the details of the people who have occupied those lands,” he told the press after chairing an Executive Council (EC) meeting at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar.

To carry out the extensive verification, the BTC will mobilise around 200 retired personnel, who will be assigned duties across circle offices.

“After this work is done, we will start with the distribution of land pattas,” Mohilary said, reiterating that the new council aims to streamline the land rights process once accurate field reports are in place.

Distribution of land pattas has been a key priority for the new council. After his first EC meeting in October, Mohilary had earlier stated that the BTC would begin issuing pattas before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Thursday’s EC meeting, he said, also reviewed a wide range of administrative and developmental matters, including department-wise manpower needs at both district and sub-divisional levels.

Mohilary said the council will soon meet the Chief Minister to discuss staffing requirements and submit a proposal.

The council also deliberated on forest royalty, land revenue and other administrative issues linked to the transferred departments.

On questions about new development blocks, Mohilary clarified that each constituency will have one block.

Citing an example, he said the Baokhungri constituency, which does not currently have a Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), will be allotted a new development block.

“Each constituency will have one block… Now Kokrajhar has a LAC there already, but in Baokhungri LAC is not there, so they will have a new block,” he explained.

Mohilary’s briefing signalled a forward-looking approach, with the BTC preparing proposals for the state government and laying the groundwork for key reforms across the council.