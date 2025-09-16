BTC pre-poll violence: UPPL candidate’s poll office torched in Gossaigaon, no arrests yet

Gossaigaon, Sept 16: An election campaign office of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate for the Saraibil constituency, Raju Narzary, was allegedly set on fire by unidentified miscreants at around 11:30 pm on Sunday night.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Gossaigaon SDPO Hiren Kumar Deka immediately rushed to the spot at the Maharajpur Tiniali in Ward no.3 of Gossaigaon town, along with police personnel. Due to the timely intervention of local people, who engaged themselves in dousing the flames, the fire could not spread further.

No one had been arrested in connection with the incident till the filing of this report.

Udalguri Correspondent adds: Meanwhile, a joint meeting on the rules and regulations, functions, and election-related ethics was held at the Udalguri College recently to ensure smooth conduct of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections 2025 in all ten BTC segments in the district. The meeting discussed matters related to coordination between the civil and police administrations, transportation plan, security plan, AMF of the polling stations, safety, accommodation of polling teams, etc.

Pulak Patgiri, district commissioner and returning officer for the Udalguri district, addressed the meeting and explained the rules for the election process and asked for cooperation from all officials concerned to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the election process.

The training session was addressed by Sarfraz Haque, additional district commissioner of Udalguri district cum nodal officer for the BTC elections in the district.

Lakshmi Kutum, ADC, Swaraj Bharat Lagasu, assistant commissioner, and Kashyapi Kashyap, assistant commissioner cum in-charge of the transport cell, elaborated on the facilities at their respective cells.

Hanif Noorani, Arup Kumar Sarma, Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, and Hari Prasad Borah, the election observers for Udalguri district, also attended the training session and addressed the assembly.

Ringhkhang Mashahary, returning officer and additional district commissioner cum in-charge SDO (C) of Bhergaon sub-division, and Pushkin Jain, SSP of Udalguri district, were also present at the meeting.