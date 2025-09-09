BTC polls: Voters get real choice as parties field diverse mix of veterans & first-timers

Kokrajhar, Sept 9: The upcoming election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has marked a turning point in the region's politics, with major parties fielding an unprecedentedly diverse mix of candidates.

This includes former cabinet ministers, sitting and former MLAs and MCLAs, seasoned leaders as well as first-time aspirants.

Observers say the move reflects political parties’ strategy to balance experience with fresh energy, widening their appeal across the electorate.

"By blending influential figures with emerging voices, parties appear to be signalling continuity alongside change – a combination that could reshape the governance and development trajectory of the BTC," said a political observer, familiar with the developments.

Citizens conscious of the region’s shifting political landscape note that this diversity also underlines the growing importance of the BTC elections in Assam’s wider politics.

With heavyweight leaders now in the fray, the stakes are higher than ever, making the current contest one of the most consequential in the council’s history.

Voters, meanwhile, are presented with a distinctive choice - proven leadership on the one hand, and the promise of new beginnings on the other.

"Many voters today believe that the outcome will not only shape the BTC’s administration but also influence the region’s political future for years to come," said a senior citizen, who didn't want to be named.

As per the final electoral rolls, the total number of electors in the 40 constituencies of the BTC stands at 26,58,477. Of the total electors, 13,23,673 are male, 13,34,787 females, and 17 have been categorised as ‘others’. The total number of polling stations in the region is 3,279.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government has declared September 22 as a public holiday within the jurisdiction of the BTC to facilitate smooth conduct of the elections.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the holiday has been declared under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in compliance with the directive of the Assam State Election Commission.