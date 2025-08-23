BTC Polls: UPPL’s first list draws mixed reactions; Pramod Boro’s name missing

Kokrajhar, Aug 22: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)’s first list of 18 candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections drew mixed reactions from party workers. While some constituencies broke into celebrations, others witnessed anger and protests from disgruntled members.

In Banargaon, a section of UPPL workers openly opposed the party’s decision to field Rabiram Brahma. The workers alleged that Brahma was not their preferred choice and staged demonstrations, burning party flags and raising slogans against him.

The scene, however, was completely different in Salakati constituency, where MLA Lawrence Islary was named the candidate. Supporters gave him a rousing welcome and held a massive rally. Speaking to the press, Islary thanked UPPL president Pramod Boro for reposing faith in him and asserted that his constituency had been neglected under the former Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) government.

“Since becoming an MLA, I have worked to initiate development projects in Salakati, and the people’s support motivates me to do more,” Islary said.

Meanwhile, UPPL President Pramod Boro downplayed the percieved internal dissent, saying that "discontent is natural in politics".

“Some level of dissatisfaction among workers is common, but it will be resolved soon,” Boro said.

On questions about his own absence from the first list, Boro explained that the core committee may have a strategy behind the move and assured that his name would be included later. He also hinted at more tickets for women candidates in the upcoming lists, signaling an inclusive approach.

UPPL working president Rwngwra Narzary said that while several key constituencies were left out of the first list, the second list would seek to cover them.

The announcement, however, has fuelled speculation over the party’s electoral strategy. A notable shift was the decision to field Ranjit Basumatary from Baokhungri constituency instead of Chirang Duars.