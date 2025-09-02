BTC Polls: UPPL chief, BPF supremo file second nominations amid war of words

Kokrajhar, Sept 2: The last day of the nomination filing for the September 22 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls saw two of the heavyweights - United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) chief Pramod Boro and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) supremo Hagrama Mohilary – filing their second nomination papers today from Dotma and Debargaon constituencies, respectively.

Addressing supporters after filing his papers in Dotma, Boro reiterated his commitment to grassroots development of the region.

He recalled his contributions in areas such as road construction, welfare schemes, and community upliftment, asserting that his politics is about “trust and collective growth; not wealth or power”.

“I have always stood by the people of Dotma. My aim has been to ensure progress in every village. This election is not about money but about the faith of the people,” Boro said, exuding confidence that UPPL would secure a decisive mandate.

He also stressed on inclusive politics, alliances, and welfare-driven governance as his party’s key priorities.

Boro will be contesting the BTC polls from two seats – Goibari and Dotma. On Monday, he filed nomination papers from Goibari.

Meanwhile, veteran BPF leader Mohilary filed his second nomination from Debargaon constituency.

Speaking to the press after filing the nominations, he highlighted Debargaon’s long legacy of intellectuals and leaders, while reminding the people of his decades of service to the community.

“My politics is about service to the people—young, old, men and women from every section of society. Our unity will once again ensure victory,” Mohilary said.

Launching a sharp attack on UPPL, Mohilary asserted that BPF remains the strongest force not only in Kokrajhar but across the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) districts.

“We will win more than 20 seats. If Pramod Boro is lucky, he may get one or two. The people are with BPF,” he declared.

Like his arch-rival CEM Boro, Mohilary will contest from the twin seats of Debargaon and Chirang Duar. In both constituencies, he will face his former deputy, Kampa Borgoyari, now fielded by the UPPL.

Taking a jibe at the rival camp, he added that UPPL’s choice of Kampa as a candidate was a move “just to ensure defeat”.

With just days to go before the September-22 polls, all eyes will now be on whether Boro’s development plank or Mohilary’s stronghold will capture the people’s mandate.