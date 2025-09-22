BTC polls: Udalguri district sets example with 100 fully female-staffed polling booths

Udalguri, Sept 22: Udalguri election district enjoys the distinction of having the highest number of polling stations managed exclusively by female polling personnel in the entire Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

According to a press release issued by the Assam State Election Commission, there are 3,359 polling stations across the five districts of BTR. Kokrajhar tops the list with 942 polling stations, followed by Udalguri with 937, Baksa with 575, Chirang with 510, and Tamulpur with 395.

Of these, 187 polling stations will be completely managed by female polling staff. Udalguri district leads with 100 such polling stations, followed by Kokrajhar with 41, Tamulpur with 30, Chirang with 15, and Baksa with just one.

The press release further stated that a total of 26,58,153 electors, including 13,34,600 women and 17 voters identifying as third gender, will decide the fate of 316 contesting candidates in the BTC elections scheduled for September 22. The results will be declared on the evening of September 26.









Correspondent