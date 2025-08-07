BTC polls: Speaker Daimary backs BPF-UPPL alliance, floats 22-18 seat-sharing formula

Chirang, Aug 6: Ahead of elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), much has been talked about a potential alliance between the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary and United People’s Party–Liberal (UPPL) led by Pramod Boro.

Adding weight to the discussion, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker and BJP legislator Biswajit Daimary has said that a united front between the two regional powerhouses would serve the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) well.

Highlighting the potential benefits of aligned goals, Daimary suggested a seat-sharing formula between the parties for the upcoming BTC polls.

“The BPF has announced candidates for 22 seats; the UPPL can field candidates in the remaining 18 if they decide to join hands. The BPF may even withdraw its list and issue a fresh one in coordination with the UPPL. These are just options. There’s still time, and if their goals and ideals align, such a partnership could be very good for the BTR,” Daimary said, adding that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is of the same opinion.

“The Chief Minister has also highlighted that the coming together of the BPF and UPPL will be good for the BTC,” Daimary added.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said a BJP-led government in the BTC would open up opportunities that had earlier seemed out of reach, crediting the "double-engine government" at the Centre and in Dispur.

“Eventually, the BJP, BPF, and UPPL will have to work together for the development of the BTC,” he said, adding that without coordination between the Council, the state, and the Centre, nothing would progress since funds must flow from the top.

Backing the BJP’s welfare agenda, Daimary added, “The BJP has already reached people’s doorsteps through its welfare schemes—be it Orunodoi, Mahila Udyamitra, Nijut Moina, or other initiatives aimed at various sections of society.”

On the upcoming polls, he remarked, “Ultimately, the people are the best judges. They will vote for those they trust. The BTC elections must be conducted properly, and the people will choose a government that best serves their needs.”