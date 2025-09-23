BTC polls record 77% turnout; voting peaceful across five Bodoland districts

Guwahati, Sept 23: Polling in the elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) passed off peacefully on Monday.

As per the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC), the approximate voter turnout stood at 77.02 per cent at the time of filing of this report.

The final turnout figure is likely to increase as more data comes from various polling stations, especially those located in remote areas.

Polling was held in the five districts comprising the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) – Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri.

Counting of votes will take place on September 26.

There were no reports of any untoward incident from any of the five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

BTC chief Pramod Boro exercised his franchise at Goibari in Tamulpur district, while BPF president Hagrama Mohilary cast his vote at Debargaon Higher Secondary school in Kokrajhar.

Polls are being held amid tight security, though no violence took place in the run-up to the elections.

The total number of voters in the five districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Udalguri, and Tamulpur is 26,58,153, comprising 13,23,536 males, 13,34,600 females, and 17 people of other genders. There are a total of 3,359 polling stations, officials said.

The BJP is contesting the council polls independently for the first time, while candidates from the ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), led by present BTC chief Pramod Boro, and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary, are also in the fray.

With inputs from PTI

By Staff Reporter