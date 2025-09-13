BTC Polls: Ranjeet Dass rallies for Ajay Ray, vows strong governance and land rights

Bijni, Sept 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its campaign for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, with senior leader Ranjeet Kumar Das addressing two major meetings in the 19th Thuribari (Open) constituency on Saturday.

Das campaigned in support of Bijni MLA and BJP candidate Ajay Kumar Ray, reiterating the party’s resolve to form the next BTC government.

The first meeting was held at the 1st Phagunagaon playground, followed by another gathering in Shialmari. Both events saw enthusiastic participation from party workers and supporters. Das was joined by Ajay Kumar Ray and leaders including Subhash Dutta, president of the BJP’s state Minority Morcha.

Speaking at the rallies, Ranjit Das declared confidently, “Under our leadership, there will be a government in BTC. No one can form a government without us. In 2015, when BJP had only one MCLA, our ministers were insulted by Hagrama Mahilary. We took a pledge that day to contest strongly, and in 2020 we secured 9 MCLAs. This time, in 2025, we will emerge as the largest party and form the government in BTC—there is no doubt about it.”

Das also praised Ajay Kumar Ray, projecting him as a grassroots leader dedicated to public service.

Ajay Ray is a simple man who has been serving the people selflessly. With 70% of the votes, he will win and as an Executive Member of BTC, he will work for the welfare of the people. The BJP will ensure land rights for the people here,” he added.

Highlighting the BJP’s record of development, Das cited several ongoing projects.

“On the basis of the 2025-26 budget, road works worth Rs 30 crore have been approved in my constituency. Around Rs 7,000 crore has been invested in school infrastructure. We are building 26 lakh Anganwadi centres, something the Congress could never even imagine. When they were in power, they built pigeon nests in the name of Anganwadi,” he said.

The minister also took sharp digs at the Congress party, holding it accountable for Assam’s violent past.

“The Congress is responsible for the murder of 855 Assamese people. It is not appropriate for its president, Gaurav Gogoi, to speak recklessly after such a history,” Das remarked.

The BJP party leadership expressed confidence that Ajay Kumar Ray’s candidature and the BJP’s promises would resonate with voters in Thuribari and beyond.